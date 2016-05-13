Britain's FTSE sees M&A, commodities-related boost
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
NEW YORK Trian Fund Management sold its position in PepsiCo Inc, a regulatory filing said on Friday, ending a profitable if sometimes strained relationship between the activist hedge fund and the parent of Pepsi, Frito-Lay and Tropicana.
"Trian believes PepsiCo has addressed many operational issues identified by Trian – management has increased productivity efforts, reduced overhead, increased advertising investment, and delivered consistent earnings growth on a constant currency basis," New York-based Trian said in an emailed statement.
Trian said it first invested into PepsiCo (PEP.N) late in 2012, disclosing in a quarterly filing in April the following year that it held $269.1 million worth of shares. The stock was trading at around $78 (£54) per share at the time of the filing, after trading in the $70 range through the last months of 2012.
Trian pushed hard for PepsiCo to break up its business by spinning off its beverages arm from its better-performing snacks division.
After nearly two years of a contentious campaign to pursue such a move, Trian and the company reached a truce in January 2015. PepsiCo agreed to allow Trian operational partner William Johnson onto the company's board, and the activist eased off its campaign for a PepsiCo split.
PepsiCo shares were down 2 percent to $104 per share on Friday.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)
LONDON Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose on Thursday, as shares in consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser jumped on M&A-related news and energy and mining sectors were also strong.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators are set to approve ChemChina's [CNNCC.UL] $43 billion bid for Swiss pesticides and seeds group Syngenta after the Chinese company agreed to sell some products, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON Royal Dutch Shell is close to selling assets totalling $5 billion to cut debt following its acquisition of BG Group, the oil major said on Thursday as it reported its lowest full-year earnings in more than a decade.