LONDON The remarkable Brownlee brothers take everything in their stride whether it is the Olympic Games or a training run on the hills of their native Yorkshire as they continue their dual assault on the world of triathlon.

Alistair, 23, already boasts world titles at junior, under-23 and senior level and shot to prominence in the 2008 Olympics when his audacious breakaway on the final 10km run section briefly raised hopes of a shock success.

Jonathan has spent most of his life following in big brother's footsteps - also taking the under-23 world title and adding the senior sprint title and now tracking him stride for stride in the world championship series.

They live together in a village in Yorkshire, train and hang out together and in June they crossed the line together in an unprecedented familial 1-2 in the Madrid leg of the world championship.

Sunday they are racing in the London leg in a world series race in Hyde Park that doubles as a test event for next year's Olympics, a double that has produced unprecedented media interest in the sport that, while growing fast, remains on the periphery of the mainstream media in Britain.

Pressed on what it all meant for a possible British success in 2012, Alistair displayed the same uncomplicated attitude that has made him such a formidable force in the 1.5km swim, 40km bike, 10km run event.

"On Sunday I've got a race I'm going to try to win. In a few weeks I've got another in Beijing then in a year's time there's another, that's the Olympics, that I'll be trying to win," he told Reuters in an interview.

"Olympics, worlds, hometown, favourite - any race - I don't care, I just go out and race."

It was that fearless approach that had the teenage outsider running away from the cream of the sport in Beijing in a performance he remembers with pride.

"I just wanted to get out there and race. I tried as hard as I could then blew up and was quite happy with that," he said of the race where he eventually faded to finish 12th.

"That's how I've always raced, whether it's swimming, running or triathlon - I just go for it."

A year after Beijing, Brownlee senior was crowned world champion in emphatic style after winning all five races he competed in.

Last year, however, when coming back from injury he came off the rails spectacularly at Hyde Park when he almost collapsed while leading and eventually crossed the line jelly-legged and swaying like a six-hour marathoner.

"I'd had a good race here when I won the year before but last year it just went wrong," he said.

"I hadn't really absorbed all the water and food and gels which caused me to overheat. Fingers crossed it was a one-off."

Flying past his ailing brother a year ago, Jonathan finished an impressive second behind eventual world champion Javier Gomez of Spain.

"I'm getting a bit sick of seconds," said Jonathan, who also finished runner-up to his brother in this year's European championships.

"I'm not sick of always being sort of in Alistair's shadow though. I'm used to it now and he's a special athlete - he's won a stupid amount of these world series races."

In Madrid Alistair waited for his brother to catch him and they ran down the finish chute together before junior stepped back at the line to allow Alistair to break the tape first.

"We've done it before in small races but that felt pretty special," Jonathan said.

There is a chance of a repeat Sunday, but it is a slim one in a field packed with talent and with many countries using it as a selection race for the Olympics.

"We're both in great shape and confident and we have done all we can but something can still go wrong," Alistair said. "I felt the same way last year with 500 metres to go and look what happened."

With the Brownlee boys so consistent, other athletes are now having to try to find ways to work together, particularly on the bike leg, to keep them in check.

It is difficult to do though and will be Sunday and in the Olympics on a course that, though technical with a few twists and turns, is flat and fast and makes it hard for anyone to escape from the pack.

As ever, Alistair is unconcerned. "I understand that they need to do that but it's not easy to do if someone goes to the front of the pack and 20 people behind him don't want to do the work," he said.

"We are confident enough in our own abilities to go out hard and work hard for the whole race, while there are a lot of athletes out there who don't want to do that.

"If we hit T2 (the transition from bike to run) with the lead pack then we are both pretty confident."

(Editing by Martyn Herman)