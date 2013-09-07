Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
DUBAI Arab triathlon champion Roy Nasr was killed when he was hit by a car while cycling in the United Arab Emirates city of Dubai, local newspapers reported on Saturday. He was 49 years old.
Lebanese national Nasr, who won third place in the ITU World Championship in Beijing in 2011, died on impact when a vehicle struck him as he was training with two friends on Friday morning. One friend was also hit and injured.
The National newspaper said hundreds of tribute messages had been posted on the Facebook page of the TriDubai club he co-founded.
Triathlons are three-stage running, cycling and swimming races. In his last interview before the accident, the National quoted Nasr as saying the triathlon was his favorite sporting event because "you tend to get out of it exactly what you put into it".
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; editing by Andrew Roche)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.