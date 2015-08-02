Gwen Jorgensen of the U.S. celebrates after winning the women's triathlon at the ITU World Olympic Qualification event on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO Triathlete Gwen Jorgensen took her winning streak to an incredible 12 consecutive races when she won the ITU World Olympic Qualification Event in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

The 29-year old American pulled away from Briton Non Stanford on the final running section to win by 19 seconds in 1:58:46.

Briton Vicky Holland was third in 1:59:27.

With the first three finishers guaranteeing their nations a spot in Rio next year, the U.S. and Britain can start making plan for South America's first Olympics.

Anne Haug's seventh place also guaranteed Germany a place in the Games.

U.S. women have dominated triathlon this year with the top three spots in the world rankings held by American athletes.

