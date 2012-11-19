BP logo is seen at a fuel station of British oil company BP in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

PORT OF SPAIN BP Trinidad and Tobago (BPTT) has discovered an estimated 1 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas in its Savonette field off the east coast of the Caribbean country, doubling the estimated gas in the offshore gas field, the company announced on Monday.

Based on the success of the Savonette 4 well, BPTT, the largest hydrocarbons producer in Trinidad and Tobago, may drill two more development wells in the Savonette reservoirs, a company official said.

"This is exciting news for both BPTT and the industry since this represents the largest discovery for BPTT since 2005," said BPTT's President Norman Christie.

The Savonette 4 appraisal well was drilled in an untested fault block, east of the original Savonette field discovery well, in water depths of almost 300 feet (91 meters) in the Columbus basin.

The well was drilled to a total depth of 18,678 feet (5,693 meters) and penetrated hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs in two intervals with discovered gas in place exceeding initial estimates, the company said.

"This discovery demonstrates that with the right technology we can continue to uncover the full potential of the Columbus Basin," Christie said.

BPTT, a unit of BP Plc (BP.L), operates 13 offshore platforms and one onshore processing facility in Trinidad and Tobago and produces approximately 450,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day.

