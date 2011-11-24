Romanian government survives no-confidence vote
BUCHAREST Romania's Social Democrat government survived a no-confidence motion by the centre-right opposition in parliament on Wednesday with ruling coalition partners abstaining from the vote.
PORT OF SPAIN Authorities in Trinidad and Tobago have made a series of arrests after detecting what they described as a national security threat aimed against the country's prime minister and other government officials, police said on Thursday.
Security services in the country, a leading Caribbean gas and oil producer, have been placed on high alert after the discovery of the threat, police spokesman Wayne Myster told reporters.
MAZAR-I-SHARIF, Afghanistan Suspected Islamic State gunmen killed at least six Afghan employees of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Wednesday as they carried supplies in the north of the country to areas hit by deadly snow storms, government officials said.
KABUL Islamic State claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a suicide attack that killed at least 22 people outside Afghanistan's Supreme Court.