PORT OF SPAIN Authorities in Trinidad and Tobago have made a series of arrests after detecting what they described as a national security threat aimed against the country's prime minister and other government officials, police said on Thursday.

Security services in the country, a leading Caribbean gas and oil producer, have been placed on high alert after the discovery of the threat, police spokesman Wayne Myster told reporters.

