LONDON Britain's Trinity Mirror (TNI.L) said it had been hit by the launch of Rupert Murdoch's Sun on Sunday in February, dragging circulation revenue at its national titles lower in March and April and compounding a prolonged slump in advertising.

The publisher of the Daily Mirror, the Sunday Mirror and the People and a host of regional titles, said revenue for the 17 weeks to April 29 fell 4 percent as ad spending in its titles dropped 11 percent.

It said early indications pointed to revenue in May falling 5 percent as spending on advertising shrunk by 10 percent and circulation revenue dropped 4 percent.

Chief Executive Sly Bailey, who received almost 1.8 million pounds in cash and shares last year, said last week she would step down at the end of the year, by which time she would have been in the top job for almost a decade.

Trinity Mirror, like its rivals, has been battling falling circulations and ad revenue. It has been turning to the internet, but growth has not been fast enough to offset the falling revenue from its newspapers.

Its Sunday titles benefitted from the closure of rival Sunday title News of the World last summer, but that gain evaporated when Murdoch launched a Sunday edition of his Sun tabloid at the end of February.

Circulation revenues at its national titles were up 10 percent in January and February, but fell 3 percent in March and April following the launch of the competing title.

The company said on Thursday that the trading environment was expected to remain challenging for the remainder of the year with month on month volatility in revenue trends.

But it said at least 15 million pounds of cost savings would support profitability, and it would continue to reduce debt after a 24 million pound payment cut in the period cut the level to 197 million pounds.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)