LONDON Trinity Mirror said it had not yet received any legal claims over allegations of phone hacking.

"We note the allegations made against us by Mark Lewis in today's papers," the owner of the Daily Mirror tabloid said in a statement on Tuesday.

"We have not yet received any claims nor have we been provided with any substantiation for those claims."

On Monday, Lewis, the lawyer who led phone-hacking cases against News International, filed legal claims against Trinity Mirror on behalf of four people, including the former England soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson.

Trinity Mirror added that all of its journalists work within the criminal law and the Press Complaints Commission Code of Conduct.

