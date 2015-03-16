STOCKHOLM Troax Group plans a listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange on March 27 at a total market value of 1.24-1.32 billion Swedish crowns (97-103 million pounds), the company said on Monday.

The final price, to be announced on the first day of trade, is expected to be set within the range of 62-66 crowns per share, Troax said in a statement.

Troax, a global supplier of indoor perimeter protection, reported proforma net sales of 91 million euros (65 million pounds) last year and an operating profit before amortisation of 17 million euros.

It said Investment AB Latour and Svolder AB have committed, subject to conditions, to subscribe for shares to 30.1 and 9.9 percent respectively of the shares outstanding following the offering.

