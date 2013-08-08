Tech workers find communal living a solution for high rents
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
NEW YORK T. Rowe Price Associates has reduced its ownership in PC maker Dell Inc to 2.8 percent stake from the 4 percent stake it previously held on March 31, two sources familiar with the situation said Thursday.
The Baltimore-based asset management firm reduced its holdings from 71.87 million Dell shares at the end of the first quarter to 49 million shares, the people said.
A T. Rowe spokesman declined to comment.
T. Rowe, which had been the fourth-largest shareholder of Dell, has been one of the most influential allies of activist investor Carl Icahn and his partner Southeastern Asset Management Inc in their opposition to a $25 billion buyout proposed by chief executive and founder Michael Dell and private equity firm Silver Lake Partners.
(Reporting by Nadia Damouni, Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Gary Hill)
SAN FRANCISCO Zander Dejah, 25, pays $1,900 a month rent to live in a downtown San Francisco house with at least 40 other people, many of whom sleep in bunk beds.
DETROIT California, the largest U.S. car market, plans to allow testing on public roads of self-driving vehicles without human backup drivers by the end of the year, state officials said Friday.
NEW YORK The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday denied a request to list what would have been the first U.S. exchange-traded fund built to track bitcoin, the digital currency.