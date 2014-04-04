TrueCar Inc, which runs a car-pricing comparison website, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $125 million (75 million pounds) in an initial public offering of common stock.

TrueCar.com allows visitors to view the average selling price of a new car, its sticker price, what the site estimates to be a good price, and the price that dealers in its network are offering.

The website operates through a network of 7,000 car dealers. The company generates revenue from advertising and dealer subscriptions.

The Santa Monica, California-based company listed online automotive sites such as AutoTrader.com, Autobytel.com, Cars.com and membership-based car-buying services such as the Costco Auto Program among its competitors.

TrueCar reported a 67-percent jump in revenue to $134 million (80 million pounds) for the year ended December 31. The company reported a net loss of $25 million (15 million pounds) during the period, down from $74.5 million a year earlier.

TrueCar said in December that it received a $30 million investment from Microsoft Corp co-founder Paul Allen's Vulcan Capital.

The company's other main investors include venture capital firm Upfront Ventures, billionaire Jeff Skoll's Capricorn Investment Group and insurer USAA.

Truecar did not reveal how many shares it planned to sell or their expected price, but said it intended to list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "TRUE".

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in an IPO is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are the lead underwriters to the offering, the company told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus.

The company plans to use the proceeds for investments and general corporate purposes.

Shares of Autohome Inc, an owner of Chinese car sales websites, rose as much as 83 percent in their U.S. market debut in December.

Improving economic fundamentals and strong capital markets have boosted the U.S. IPO markets, doubling IPO volumes for the first quarter, according to a report by consulting firm EY.

