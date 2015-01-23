BRUSSELS European Union antitrust authorities will decide by Feb. 26 whether to approve German car parts maker ZF Friedrichshafen's [ZFF.UL] $13.5 billion (9.01 billion pounds) bid for U.S. rival TRW Automotive Holdings Corp TRW.N.

The European Commission said on its website on Friday that it launched a review of the deal on Jan. 22. The transaction will give the companies an edge in technologies for self-driving cars.

TRW, a leading maker of car safety products such as brakes and air bags, counts as its clients Ford Motor Co (F.N), General Motors (GM.N), Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) and other car makers.

ZF Friedrichshafen supplies chassis components to companies including Audi AG (NSUG.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE).

