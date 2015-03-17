The logo of Banco Sabadell is seen on top of the company's headquarters in Sant Cugat, near Barcelona in this file photo taken on November 15, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

A sign is displayed outside a branch of the TSB bank in central London March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

MADRID The boards of Sabadell (SABE.MC) and TSB TSB.MC will meet on Thursday, with the Spanish bank set to formalise its takeover offer for its British peer, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

"The Sabadell board meeting is expected to formally approve its offer along the terms already disclosed," the source said, referring to the $2.6 billion acquisition approach Sabadell made to TSB last week.

Sabadell and TSB declined to comment. Lloyds, which owns 50 percent of TSB, has already said it was minded to accept the offer.

(Reporting by Jesus Aguado, additional reporting by Matt Scuffham in London, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)