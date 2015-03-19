Lloyds Banking Group to close 100 branches and cut over 325 jobs
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group plans to close a further 100 branches resulting in the loss of over 325 jobs, the bank said on Wednesday, as part of a strategy to reduce costs.
MADRID Spanish lender Sabadell (SABE.MC) is set to make a firm offer to buy TSB TSB.L on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said, after it made a 340 pence-per-share preliminary approach for the British bank last week.
"Both banks are expected to announce the deal tomorrow along the terms already announced last Thursday," the source said.
TSB, which is 50 percent owned by Lloyds (LLOY.L), had already said it would recommend the offer to shareholders.
The respective boards of TSB and Sabadell met Thursday and approved the deal, the source added. Sabadell declined to comment and TSB could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado, Additional reporting by Steve Slater in London, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
LONDON British shares rose on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as heavyweight mining shares and oil stocks rallied while DCC also gained after agreeing to buy a business in Hong Kong and Macau.
LONDON British housebuilder Galliford Try on Wednesday pulled out of a 1.2 billion pound ($1.5 billion) attempt to buy rival Bovis after the two failed to agree on price, leaving Bovis to pursue a turnaround under a new chief executive.