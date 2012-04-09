TAIPEI Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330.TW), the world's largest contract chipmaker, said on Monday that it will increase capital spending in 2012 and also plans to invest more than T$350 billion ($11.86 billion) in advanced production technology in Tainan in southern Taiwan over the coming years.

TSMC's chairman, Morris Chang, did not specify how much capital spending will be increased, but the amount will be disclosed when the company announces first-quarter results on April 26.

The decision came after the company said last month it may enhance its advanced 28 nanometre process technology to meet rising demand for the technology.

Chang also said he expects orders for the second quarter to be good.

At a groundbreaking event on Monday for Phase 5 of a production plant to manufacture 20 nanometre chips, Chang said combined production with Phase 6 of the plant is expected to generate revenue of about $6 billion per year as the chipmaker seeks to compete with rivals such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) in a highly capital-intensive industry.

The new plant is expected to start volume production in 2014.

At 0310 GMT, shares of TSMC slipped 0.36 percent, narrowing losses from a 0.21 percent decline in early trading. Broader market .TWII was down 0.82 percent.

($1 = 29.50 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting by Argin Chang; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing by Matt Driskill)