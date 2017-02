A BP petrol station sign is seen at dawn in west London October 25, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Shell and BP have been awarded a six-month supply tender from the Russian port of Tuapse at premiums to regional quotes, several traders said on Monday.

According to one source, the deal was sealed at premiums of $4 (2.52 pounds) a tonne over mean Mediterranean quotes, calculated as the mean between fob and cif prices.

"That's a strong number," said another naphtha trader who operates in the region.

Each company was awarded three cargoes per month between May and October, a third naphtha trader said.

(Reporting by Jessica Donati)