LONDON British transport bosses on Thursday denied union claims that part of a tunnel on London's underground rail network partially collapsed on the Bakerloo Line under the River Thames.

"There is no tunnel collapse in the Bakerloo line, nor is there any flooding or any injuries. It is wrong and irresponsible to suggest otherwise," said Nigel Holness, London Underground operations director.

The British Transport Police described it as a "minor operating issue" and that no injuries had been suffered. It added that there was no cause for alarm.

"RMT reps understand that the suspension of Bakerloo line services is due to a partial tunnel collapse at Embankment that is currently under investigation," RMT transport union general secretary Bob Crow said in a statement.

"This emergency incident exposes Transport for London's (TfL) cavalier attitude to the work of its emergency response unit and exposes once again their willingness to chance their arm on public safety."

The RMT union are currently engaged in an ongoing dispute over maintenance and safety issues on London's ageing rail network.

"The problems this morning are not in any way connected with the industrial action taken by some maintenance workers on the Jubilee, Northern and Piccadilly lines, which has had no impact since the strike began," said London Underground's Holness.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Michael Holden)