A woman with an umbrella walks past the logo of German travel company TUI AG outside the company's headquarters during snowfall in the northern German city of Hanover March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Charisius

LONDON TUI Travel TT.L, Europe's biggest tour operator, said it was on track to meet expectations for the full year, boosted by a strong performance in its British and Nordic businesses.

The company, which is majority owned by German group TUI AG (TUIGn.DE), reported a 57 percent rise in operating profit to 88 million pounds in the third quarter to end June, benefiting from the late timing of Easter this year.

"This performance is particularly pleasing in the UK against a backdrop of weak consumer sentiment," Chief Executive Peter Long said in a statement on Wednesday.

"For the summer, our overall volumes left to sell are in line with the prior year and we are confident of meeting our expectations for the full year in what is a challenging trading environment," Long added.

Market expectations for full year EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) range between 441 million and 493 million pounds with the consensus at 468 million, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 14 analysts.

Rival Thomas Cook (TCG.L) has issued three profit warnings in the past year, leading to the departure of veteran chief executive Manny Fontenla-Novoa last week.

Shares in TUI Travel closed on Tuesday at 167.5 pence, valuing the business at over 1.8 billion pounds.

