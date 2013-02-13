Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
HANOVER, Germany The incoming chief executive of TUI AG (TUIGn.DE), Friedrich Joussen, said on Wednesday he wanted to make the company more capital and cost efficient.
"My patience ends when a division doesn't perform," Joussen said, according to the text of his speech for the company's annual general shareholder meeting.
Joussen is to take the top job at TUI following the AGM.
(Reporting By Peter Maushagen and Peter Dinkloh)
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.