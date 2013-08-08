People pass the logo of German travel company TUI AG at the company's headquarters in Hanover, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

FRANKFURT German travel and tourism group TUI AG (TUIGn.DE) reiterated its earnings forecast for this year after strong summer trading helped it report an unexpected quarterly profit on Thursday.

The group, which holds a 56 percent stake in the world's largest tour operator TUI Travel TT.L, reported a net profit attributable to shareholders of 15.3 million euros (13.1 million pounds) in its fiscal third quarter, compared with consensus for a 15.4 million euro loss in a Reuters poll.

It said it still expected to post moderate sales growth this year and a net profit before minorities.

(This story corrects the headline to show the period under review was third quarter, not second quarter)

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by Christiaan Hetzner)