LONDON TUI Travel TT.L (TUIGn.DE), the world's largest tour operator, on Monday said it had signed a new 300 million pound bank credit facility with a syndicate of banks.

The travel group said the facility would mature in April 2016 and that the covenants remained in line with those provided under its existing banking facilities.

The deal was co-ordinated by the Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L), TUI Travel said.

