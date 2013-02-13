FRANKFURT German travel and tourism group TUI AG (TUIGn.DE) reported first-quarter results that beat expectations, helped by the performance of Europe's largest tour operator TUI Travel TT.L and better profitability at its hotel business.

The group, which holds a 56 percent stake in TUI Travel, reported on Wednesday an underlying first-quarter loss before interest, taxes and amortisation of 141.5 million euros (121.9 million pounds).

That was less than the 161-million-euro loss expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The shares were indicated 0.2 percent higher in trading before markets open, according to Lang & Schwarz brokerage at 0702 GMT.

TUI caused a stir in the travel industry when it was revealed in January that it had approached TUI Travel over a possible nil-premium, all-share merger. But the German group decided against making a bid, saying it was not in shareholders' best interests at current share prices.

TUI Travel reported first-quarter results last week and said more Europeans were booking all-inclusive holidays to make the best use of dwindling incomes.

Along with TUI Travel, TUI AG also operates its own hotels and cruise business.

