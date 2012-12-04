LONDON TUI Travel TT.L, the world's biggest tour operator, said full-year profit rose 8 percent, driven by a strong performance across most of its European markets, and that it had made a "very encouraging" start to 2013.

The British group, which owns Thomson and First Choice, on Tuesday reported an underlying pretax profit of 390 million pounds ($627.77 million) for the year to the end of September, on revenue 2 percent lower at 14.46 billion pounds.

The company said it had a strong 2012 summer holiday season after rain-soaked northern Europeans sought out the sun and kept tight control on their budgets with its package deals.

The FTSE-100 company said the UK, the Nordic region and Germany had all delivered solid growth during the period but that its French business continued to underperform because of a slower than expected recovery in North African markets.

Travel firms and airlines across Europe have seen bookings fall in recent months, hit by the euro zone crisis, high fuel costs and uncertainty in Greece, one of the continent's main holiday destinations. However, TUI said the outlook was positive.

"Overall, with the exception of France, trading for both Winter 2012/13 and Summer 2013 is very encouraging," TUI Travel's chief executive Peter Long said.

The company, which raised its full-year dividend by 4 percent to 11.7 pence per share, said profit had also been boosted by an increase in selling prices of between 4 and 6 percent across European markets during the year.

Online sales rose three percentage points to account for 33 percent of mainstream sales, it said.

Rival UK travel firm Thomas Cook (TCG.L) last week said it had seen a strong finish to its fourth quarter as its recovery plan cranked into gear, after a year in which operating profit nearly halved.

Shares in TUI Travel, which have risen more than a quarter in the last three months, closed at 269 pence on Monday, valuing the business at around 3 billion pounds.

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Neil Maidment and Brenton Cordeiro)