LONDON TUI Travel TT.L, the world's biggest tour operator, said it had seen encouraging booking levels for next summer after the sale of more expensive holidays helped it to post a 13 percent rise in full-year profit and beat an already upgraded forecast.

The British group, which owns the Thomson and First Choice holiday brands, posted underlying operating profit of 555 million pounds ($909.45 million) on a constant currency basis for the year to the end of September on revenue up 4 percent.

Annual profit growth of 13 percent was higher than the 11 percent the company forecast in September, when strong demand for winter holidays prompted it to lift guidance from an estimate of 10 percent given in August.

The company has a five-year annualised target of underlying profit growth of 7 to 10 percent on a constant currency basis, which it said it was confident it would deliver.

"The business continues to deliver sustainable growth through our unique holiday experiences, increasingly distributed online, whilst leveraging its scale as one organisation. This in turn, will drive further value for both our customers and shareholders," Chief Executive Peter Long said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company hiked its final divided by 17 percent to 9.75 pence per share, bringing the full-year payout to 13.5 pence per share, 15 percent higher than last year.

TUI, formed in 2007 through a merger between First Choice Holidays and the Thomson tourism unit of German group TUI (TUIGn.DE), said growth in its higher margin "unique" holidays in the UK and Germany combined with rising online sales helped boost profits.

The new financial year had also started well, TUI said, adding that sales of winter holidays were in line with its expectations.

Shares in TUI, which have risen almost 33 percent since the start of 2013, closed at 384 pence on Monday, valuing the company at about 4.27 billion pounds. They were up 2.4 percent to 393.1 pence in early morning trading on Tuesday.

Rival UK travel firm Thomas Cook (TCG.L), recovering from a dramatic slump in sales over the last two years, also had a strong year posting a forecast-beating 49 percent leap in earnings for the year to September 30 in its results last month.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)