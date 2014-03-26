The Greek website of German tourism group TUI AG, owner of Europe's largest travel company TUI Travel, is pictured on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken in Lavigny May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

LONDON TUI Travel, Europe's biggest tour operator by revenues, said bookings for its key summer period were progressing in line with its expectations, giving it confidence it would meet a target for annual profit growth of 7 to 10 percent.

The British group, which owns the Thomson and First Choice holiday brands, said on Wednesday that average summer holiday prices were up by around 2 percent and customers were booking more trips online.

"We have once again successfully demonstrated the flexibility and resilience of our business model enabling us to absorb the impacts of geopolitical events more effectively, including the ongoing turbulent political situation in Egypt," Chief Executive Peter Long said in a statement.

Customers have taken fewer holidays to Egypt in recent years due to turmoil in the country.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)