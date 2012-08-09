LONDON TUI Travel TT.L, the world's biggest tour operator, posted a 16 percent fall in third-quarter profit as the impact of an early Easter holiday period knocked sales and its French business continued to struggle.

The group, which owns Thomson and First Choice, on Thursday reported an underlying operating profit of 74 million pounds ($115.9 million) in the three months to the end of June, primarily because the Easter holidays fell in its second quarter this year as opposed to the third quarter in 2011.

Group revenues fell 2 percent to 3.69 billion pounds, while the operating margin dropped to 0.3 points to 2 percent.

The FTSE 100 company said trading for this year's summer high season had started well, with fewer holidays left to sell compared to the same time last year.

"Summer 2012 volumes have improved in most key markets since our last update. We are seeing strong demand and lates margins for the peak Summer period," TUI Travel chief executive Peter Long said in a statement.

"Our winter 2012/2013 programme has had an encouraging start."

The company said the UK, the Nordic region and Germany had all delivered solid growth during the period but that its French business continues to underperform its expectations.

Travel firms and airlines across Europe have seen bookings fall in recent months, hit by the eurozone crisis and uncertainty in Greece, one of the continent's main holiday destinations.

Shares in TUI Travel, which have risen 13 percent in the last month, closed at 195 pence on Wednesday, valuing the business at around 2.17 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.6386 British pounds)

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by Paul Sandle)