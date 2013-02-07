LONDON TUI Travel TT.L, the world's biggest tour operator, expects to deliver full-year profit at the top end of its guidance, despite the weakness of the euro last year contributing to a wider operating loss in its financial first quarter.

The British group, which owns the Thomson and First Choice brands, on Thursday reported an underlying operating loss of 116 million pounds ($181.57 million) in the final three months of 2012, 6 percent more than the same period a year earlier. Its revenues fell 4 percent to 2.7 billion pounds.

TUI Travel, which returned to Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index in December, said that bookings for summer 2013 are up 4 percent up on last year, while bookings in January were up 2 percent.

Summer bookings are up 9 percent in the UK and 10 percent in Nordic markets.

"Across all our key markets demand for the overseas holiday remains strong, despite the overall economic environment," Chief Executive Peter Long said.

"Based on current trading we expect to be towards the top end of our roadmap guidance of 7 to 10 percent underlying operating profit growth for the 2013 financial year."

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by David Goodman)