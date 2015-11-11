Oil and gas producer Tullow Oil (TLW.L) has reduced its 2016 capital expenditure budget by more than a third below this year's investments to $1.2 billion, slashing costs as weak oil prices continue to eat into its profit.

The Africa-focused oil company also trimmed its full-year production forecast from its West African fields to 66,000-67,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), down from 66,000-70,000 bpd previously.

Tullow Oil said it expects full-year pretax operating cashflow of around $1 billion and net debt of $4.2 billion.

The oil producer is counting on a mid-2016 start-up of its TEN oilfields project in Ghana to boost a balance sheet that has been hit hard by the slump in crude prices since the middle of last year.

