LONDON British broker Tullett Prebon said revenue for the year to date was flat at 455.1 million pounds and profit fell 7 percent to 73.7 million pounds with Chief Executive Terry Smith citing "challenging" conditions.

"Market conditions have continued to be challenging, with the overall level of market activity in the first half lower than in the same period last year," said Smith on Tuesday.

In May, Tullett cut an extra 60 jobs, taking total redundancies for the year to 140, to counter tough market conditions that left revenue flat in the early part of the year.

The broker said in May market activity had been "slightly lower than in the same period last year" as it booked revenue in the four months to the end of April flat on last year at 305 million pounds.

