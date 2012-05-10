LONDON British inter-dealer broker Tullett Prebon TLPR.L has cut an extra 60 jobs to counter tough market conditions that left revenue flat for the early part of this year.

Tullett said on Thursday it has cut 140 jobs this year, mostly among its brokers, some 60 positions more the 80 redundancies it pledged in March.

The jobs cuts were "split broadly two thirds front office, one third support, with a cost to achieve of 14 million pounds, and an annual reduction in fixed costs of approximately the same amount," it said.

Tullett took the decision to counter "challenging market and competitive conditions and the increased costs ... relating to electronic platform development and other costs related to impending regulatory changes".

The 140 cuts come after the British broker said late last year it had cut 80 traders in London and New York at a cost of 10 million pounds, with its United States business bearing the brunt.

Tullett said on Thursday market activity "has been slightly lower than in the same period last year" as it booked revenue in the four months to the end of April flat on last year at 305 million pounds ($491 million).

The London-based firm competes with ICAP IAP.L, BGC Partners (BGCP.O) and GFI Group GFIG.N to match the buyers and sellers of currencies, bonds and swaps.

