LONDON Africa-focused oil explorer Tullow Oil (TLW.L) said on Friday that a London court ruled in its favour in a case brought against Heritage Oil HOIL.L over Ugandan tax.

The case was centred on over $400 million (255 million pounds) worth of capital gains tax demands made by the Ugandan government after Tullow's former partner, Heritage Oil HOIL.L, sold assets in the East African country to Tullow in a $1.45 billion deal in 2010.

Heritage said in a separate statement that it would evaluate its legal options with a view to appealing the judgement. It has 21 days to do so.

"Mr. Justice Burton found in favour of Tullow's indemnity claim for US$313 million in its entirety and also dismissed Heritage's counterclaim," Tullow said in a statement.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)