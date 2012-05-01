LONDON Tungsten, the British acquisition vehicle founded by financier Edmund Truell, would consider offers for Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds Banking Group's (LLOY.L) insurance units, but has not approached either bank yet, Truell told Reuters.

"They are amongst the businesses that we would consider," he said in an interview on Tuesday.

Tungsten, named in press reports as a potential buyer of both businesses, aims to float on the London Stock Exchange's main market in the third week of May, and hopes to raise an initial tranche of up to 200 million pounds, Truell added.

Tungsten hopes to achieve a market value in excess of 1 billion pounds through acquisitions, and is interested in doing deals in the European financial services or business administration sectors.

"We're seeing significant fragmentation in some areas of financial services, so I do see that as a significant opportunity for us," Truell said.

There are likely to be attractive deal opportunities in the European insurance industry as companies make disposals to satisfy stricter capital rules that come into force in 2014, he added.

Truell, who founded private equity firm Duke Street Capital and ran pensions buyout firm Pension Corporation, said Tungsten is on track to achieve its IPO fundraising target.

"I am very confident that we will raise that amount of money, not least because of the indicative orders," Truell told Reuters.

Asked about the size of the indicative orders, he replied:

"I have a warm feeling about three figures."

