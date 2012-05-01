LONDON Tungsten, the British bid vehicle co-founded by financier Edmund Truell, would consider buying Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS.L) and Lloyds Banking Group's (LLOY.L) insurance units, but has not made approaches to either bank yet, Truell told Reuters.

"They are amongst the businesses that we would consider," Truell said in an interview on Tuesday after newspapers reported Tungsten had approached Lloyds and RBS about buying Scottish Widows and Direct Line respectively.

Truell also said Tungsten plans to raise an initial tranche of between 100 million and 200 million pounds from British institutional investors in a stock market flotation pencilled in for the third week of May.

British stock market rules bar companies preparing to go public from making acquisitions until after they have floated.

Royal Bank of Scotland is selling its insurance arm to win regulatory approval for a taxpayer-funded bailout it received in 2008, and has said it plans to float the business in the second half of the year.

There has been speculation that Lloyd's, which also received a government bailout four years ago, could offload its Scottish Widows life and pension unit, although chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio said on Tuesday the business was not for sale.

Tungsten intends over time to achieve a market value in excess of 1 billion pounds through acquisitions, and wants to do deals in the European financial services or business administration sectors, Truell said.

"We're seeing significant fragmentation in some areas of financial services, so I do see that as a significant opportunity for us," Truell said.

"We're looking to buy a long term business that we can actually grow - It's got to be in solvent Europe, and it needs ideally to be a business that we can build with good long-term cash flows."

ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES

There are likely to be attractive opportunities in the European insurance industry as companies make disposals to satisfy stricter capital rules that come into force in 2014, he said.

So-called telematics insurance -- where insurers monitor customers through devices in their cars and charge according to how riskily they drive -- is also a "massive" growth area, Truell added.

Tungsten may do deals in the banking sector, also in the process of adapting to stricter capital requirements and scarcer funding, but is not interested in retail lending, or in portfolios of assets such as loans or property, Truell said.

"Buried within banks there are some very interesting businesses which might be of interest to us," he said.

Truell, who founded private equity firm Duke Street Capital and ran pensions buyout firm Pension Corporation, added Tungsten is on track to achieve its IPO fundraising target, with indicative orders currently approaching 100 million pounds.

Asked about the size of the orders, he replied: "I have a warm feeling about three figures."

(Reporting by Myles Neligan; editing by Matthew Scuffham and Hans-Juergen Peters)