Mustafa Ben Jaafar, the secretary-general of Tunisia's leftist liberal Ettakatol party and president of Tunisia's National Constituent Assembly, speaks during a news conference in Tunis February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

TUNIS The head of Tunisia's Constituent Assembly has suspended the body's work until the Islamist-led government and the secular opposition begin a dialogue, the state news agency said on Tuesday.

Mustafa Ben Jaafar said he was ordering the suspension in the interests of solving Tunisia's political crisis.

The opposition is demanding the government's ouster as well as the dissolution of the Assembly, which is only weeks away from finishing a draft constitution and electoral law.

(Reporting by Erika Solomon; Editing by Michael Roddy)