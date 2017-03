TUNIS A bomb in a police car exploded on Saturday in the Tunisian capital of Tunis hours before the funeral of assassinated secular opposition political Mohamed Brahmi, a spokesman at the Interior Ministry said.

There were no casualties from the blast near a police station in the residential La Goulette district, Mohammad Ali Aroui said.

The Interior Ministry has accused hardline Islamists of Brahmi's murder.

