TUNIS Tunisia plans to issue a dollar-denominated bond within weeks after securing a $500 million (343 million pounds) loan guarantee, two government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The sources said the government decided to postpone a planned 1 billion euro bond issue after obtaining the U.S. guarantee, which will give it better rates on the U.S. market.

