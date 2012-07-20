Manoubia Bouazizi gestures after casting her ballot at a polling station in Marsa district, north of Tunis October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jamal Saidi

TUNIS The mother of the Tunisian peddler whose suicide sparked the Arab Spring was given a suspended jail sentence by a Tunisian court on Friday on charges of verbal assault, officials said.

Manoubia Bouazizi was arrested last week after getting into a scuffle with a court official in Sidi Bouzid, the central town where the revolution began.

Mohammed Bouazizi set himself on fire on a street on December 17, 2010, infuriated after a policewoman confiscated his goods, and died the following month.

His act sparked a wave of protests that spread through Tunisia's neglected hinterlands to the capital, forcing veteran dictator Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali to flee on January 14, 2011.

"My mother is now free ... but we face oppression ... the same injustice and practices under Ben Ali still exist," Bouazizi's brother, Salem, told Reuters.

Ben Ali's departure sent shockwaves around the Arab world and inspired uprisings that ultimately overthrew leaders in Egypt and Libya last year.

The families of those killed in the Tunisian revolution have complained that the government has done little compensate them or to improve the position of the country's worst off.

Manoubia Bouazizi had been in court dealing with an administrative matter when the scuffle broke out. She was given a four month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Lin Noueihed and Alison Williams)