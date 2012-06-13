TUNIS A man has died after being shot in the head during Tuesday's clashes between Salafi Islamist rioters and police, a doctor at the Farhat Hashed hospital in the coastal town of Sousse said on Wednesday.

The doctor, Mohammed Fawzi Krayem, gave no more details. Deaths of protesters have been rare since last year's revolution ousted Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali. Police have largely refrained from using live bullets except when confronted with violence.

On Tuesday, police were heard firing in the air in some areas to disperse protesters who were hurling rocks and petrol bombs.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Louise Ireland)