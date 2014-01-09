TUNIS Tunisian soldiers fired shots in the air and police used tear gas to try to disperse protesters who attacked police stations and an office of the ruling Islamist party Ennahda in the southern city of Tataouine, state news agency TAP said on Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, the news agency said.

Protesters have been demonstrating against a vehicle tax increase and the lack of economic opportunities for two days in several Tunisian cities, mostly in the south of the country.

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Janet Lawrence)