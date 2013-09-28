TUNIS Tunisia's Islamist government has agreed to resign after negotiations that start next week with secular opponents to form a caretaker administration and prepare for elections, a senior ruling party official said on Saturday.

The negotiations aim to end weeks of crisis involving the Islamist-led coalition and secular opposition parties that has threatened to scuttle the transition to democracy in the North African country where the Arab Spring revolts began in 2011.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Mark Heinrich)