KEF, Tunisia Tunisian security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse hundreds of people attacking a local government building in the north of the country in a protest over the killing of seven policemen by Islamist militants.

The clashes erupted in Kef in northern Tunisia after funerals for officers killed on Wednesday. Enraged residents accused Tunisia's Islamist-led government of being too lenient on hardline Islamist groups, a Reuters reporter at the scene said.

Tensions are running high in Tunisia, where the ruling Islamist Ennahda party and opposition are trying to start negotiations to end months of political deadlock after the assassination of two secular leaders.

(Reporting by Anis Milli; writing by Patrick Markey; editing by Barry Moody)