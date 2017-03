TUNIS Tunisia's Islamist Prime Minister Ali Larayedh resigned on Thursday to make way for a caretaker administration as part of a deal with his opponents to finish a transition to democracy.

"I have just handed my resignation to the president," he told reporters. "The president will appoint the new Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa shortly, and he will present his new cabinet in the next few days."

