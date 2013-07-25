MH370 families launch campaign to fund search for the missing jet
KUALA LUMPUR Families of passengers on board missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Saturday launched a campaign to privately fund a search for the aircraft.
TUNIS Protesters set fire to the headquarters of Tunisia's Islamist ruling party Ennahda in the city of Sidi Bouzid after the assassination of opposition figure Mohamed Brahmi on Thursday, witnesses said.
Brahmi, who belonged to the nationalist and secular Popular Party, was shot dead outside his house in the capital Tunis. Ennahda strongly condemned the killing.
TOKYO U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to visit Japan, South Korea and China this month to discuss North Korea on his first trip to the region since he took up his post, Japanese media reported on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia on Saturday rejected any suggestion it may have violated sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea, after a Reuters report said North Korea-linked firms were running an arms network in the country.