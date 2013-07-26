TUNIS Several thousand Islamists took to the streets of Tunis on Friday to defend the Islamist Ennahda government against calls for it to resign in favour of a unity government after the assassination of a secular opposition figure.

A Reuters correspondent saw demonstrators chanting "The people want Ennahda again!" and "No to a coup against democracy!".

Opposition politician Mohamed Brahmi was shot dead on Thursday in the second such assassination this year, setting off violent protests against the Islamist-led government in the capital and elsewhere.

