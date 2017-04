TUNIS Tunisia will got to the international markets with a 1 billion euro bond issue next week, for funds it will use to help cover a budget deficit, a government official said on Friday.

The North African state's economy is struggling with a drop in tourism revenues after four major militant attacks over the past year, and an outbreak of social unrest over jobs and development at the start of this year.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Alison Williams)