TUNIS Qatar is willing to defer Tunisia's repayment of $500 million of debt that was due in 2016 by at least two years, Tunisian Finance Minister Lamia Zribi told Reuters on Tuesday.

"We have promises from Qatar on postponing the payment ... by several years," Zribi said on the sidelines of an investment conference in Tunis.

Earlier, Qatar's emir said his country would provide $1.25 billion in aid to Tunisia.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)