TUNIS Tunisia's leading secularist party conceded defeat on Monday after unofficial tallies from an election at the weekend showed a victory for an Islamist party.

"The PDP (Progressive Democratic Party) respects the democratic game. The people gave their trust to those it considers worthy of that trust. We congratulate the winner and we will be in the ranks of the opposition," a PDP statement sent to Reuters said.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Michael Roddy)