TUNIS Tunisia's leading Islamist party, Ennahda, has accepted defeat in Sunday's election, and congratulated its secular rival Nidaa Tounes on winning most parliamentary seats, a senior Ennahda official said on Monday.

"We have accepted this result, and congratulate the winner," Lotfi Zitoun, a senior Ennahda party official told Reuters.

Zitoun said the party reiterated its call for the formation of a unity government, including Ennahda, in the interest of the country.

