A Shell logo is seen on a pump at a petrol station in London April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tunis Royal Dutch Shell has won a $150 million (94 million pounds) oil exploration deal in Tunisia as part of plans to attract investments to the energy sector, the industry minister said on Saturday.

"Shell will drill oil wells in the centre of the country at a cost of $150 million," Lamine Chakari said.

Exploration and drilling operations will take place in the areas of El Jem, Kairouan, Sousse and Sfax, he said, without giving more details.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara)