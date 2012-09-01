Unilever, Lloyds help FTSE edge higher
LONDON Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and Unilever promised a far-reaching review.
Tunis Royal Dutch Shell has won a $150 million (94 million pounds) oil exploration deal in Tunisia as part of plans to attract investments to the energy sector, the industry minister said on Saturday.
"Shell will drill oil wells in the centre of the country at a cost of $150 million," Lamine Chakari said.
Exploration and drilling operations will take place in the areas of El Jem, Kairouan, Sousse and Sfax, he said, without giving more details.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara)
NEW YORK Oil prices fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday on expectations of another surge in U.S. inventories, retreating from multi-week highs hit in the previous session after OPEC signalled optimism over its deal with other producers to curb output.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group signalled a complete recovery from the financial crisis on Wednesday with its highest full-year profit in a decade, boosting the British government's ambition to return it to full private ownership in the next few months.