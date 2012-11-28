TUNIS Tunisia, struggling to return to economic stability after its Arab Spring uprising, could ask the International Monetary Fund for a standby credit line worth $2.5 billion (1.5 billion pounds), the investment minister said on Wednesday.

"We are considering asking the IMF for a precautionary line of credit to give a guarantee for our financing need ... around $2.5 billion," Riad Bettaieb told Reuters on the sidelines of a meeting with an EU business delegation.

He said the credit would be for 2014 and beyond, since public expenditure for 2013 was covered.

"Next year our public expenditure is essentially covered, thanks also to lines of credit for a total of $1 billion from the World Bank and the African Development Bank," the minister said, adding Tunisia needs $3 billion for 2013.

"So we are not planning to ask for further international support from the IMF," he said.

This week the World Bank approved a $500 million loan to Tunisia to help it recover from the uprising, with another $700 million loan coming from other donors.

The loan, the World Bank's second since the revolution that veteran ruler Zain al-Abidine Ben Ali fled in January 2011, aims to support Tunisia's economic recovery by providing funds to improve the business and financial sectors and reform social services.

Tunisia's new, elected Islamist-led government has struggled to revive the economy in the face of a decline in trade with the crisis-hit euro zone and disputes between secularists and Salafi Islamists over the future direction of the North African state.

At least 200 people were injured as Tunisians demanding jobs clashed with police earlier on Wednesday in the city of Siliana in a region on the edge of the Sahara desert that has long complained of economic deprivation.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Writing by Andrew Hammond; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)